Lothians golf round-up: Gareth Pugh sets the pace / Presidents’ Awards

Tantallon’s Gareth Pugh is setting the pace in this season’s Lothians Order of Merit after getting his campaign off to a consistent start.

Pugh has picked up points in all the events so far at Musselburgh, Longniddry, Duddingston, Uphall and Newbattle.

In doing so, he tops the Bluefin Sport-sponsored standings on 266 points from Craigielaw’s Keny Glen on 243 with Michael Wilson (Kingsfield) a close third on 241.

Silverknowes stages the next counting event on Saturday with another one at Greenburn the following day.

Bathgate’s Joe Bryce leads the standings based on national events, helped by his back-to-back wins in the Craigmillar Park Open and Battle Trophy.

• Golf Foundation Presidents’ Awards

Capital clubs are being urged to come up with nominations for the annual Golf Foundation Presidents’ Awards.

The awards celebrate the excellent volunteers, coaches and organisations who encourage more young people to ‘start, learn and stay’ in the sport.

Other awards to be won include those for best PGA professional, volunteers of the year (young and adult), best local golf projects, golf club fundraising, plus key awards for young people demonstrating learning life skills from the sport and/or conquering adversity.

The closing date for nominations is July 5, with the awards being presented during the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth in September.

Find out more at https://www.golf-foundation.org/about-us/presidents-awards/

• Ratho Park and Gogarburn stage Stephen Gallacher Foundation

Ratho Park and Gogarburn are set to stage two of the biggest events on the packed Stephen Gallacher Foundation schedule this summer.

The under 15 and under 13 championships will be held at Ratho Park over 54 holes on July 29-31, with boys and girls set to compete in both scratch and handicap sections.

The previous week - from July 23-25 - the 12-hole course at Gogarburn will host the under 10 and under 12 championship, which is a 36-hole event.

The Ratho Park event is open to all boys and girls with an official CONGU handicap while youngsters without a handicap can also play at Gogarburn.

To enter, visit www.sgfoundation.co.uk under the July tournament section.