Lothians golf round-up: Grace Crawford title / Chris Wilson wins Stroke-Play

Gullane’s Grace Crawford enjoyed meeting a major winner as she chalked up her latest title triumph. Playing in the inaugural Race to Machrie Finals, the rising East Lothian star won the girls’ event by nine shots with rounds of 81-75.

“Very pleased to have won at a great venue and a real treat to meet Paul Lawrie,” wrote Crawford on Twitter.

Cameron Adam (Royal Burgess) finished joint-third in the boys’ event along with Stephen Gallacher Foundation ambassador Ruben Lindsay (Ayr Belleisle).

• Area Team Championship

Lothians are in Area Team Championship action on both junior and senior fronts before the end of the season.

Lining up in the senior event at Stirling today are John Fraser (Royal Burgess), Tom Cannon (Baberton), Ian Dickson (Mortonhall), Duncan Low (Gullane), Keith Reilly (Silverknowes) and Gus Santana (Duddingston).

And flying the flag in the junior version at Murrayshall on Sunday week are Jack McDonald (Dunbar), Aaron Hall (Kilspindie), Ciaran Paterson (Ratho Park) and Calum Robinson (Turnhouse).

• Sean Lawrie heads the field

Scottish Par 3 champion Sean Lawrie heads the field for next week’s Scottish Alliance Championship at Dalmahoy.

The 54-hole event takes place from Wednesday to Friday, with the first round over the East Course before switching to the West then ending on the East. Among the East Alliance members bidding to land a home win are Neil Henderson, Zander Culverwell, Michael Bacigalupo and Marc Owenson.

East secretary Alan Greenshields is also in the field in the senior amateur category.

• Chris Wilson wins Lothians Handicap Stroke-Play Championship

Mortonhall’s Chris Wilson won the Lothians Handicap Stroke-Play Championship at Uphall.

He claimed the McManus Family Trophy with a net 64 playing off eight, with host club duo Christopher Thomson (66) and Ross Brown (68) winning the B and C categories respectively.

The Lothians Golf Association concludes with a new Mixed Junior Pairs event at Luffness New on October 14.