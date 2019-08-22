Lothians round-up: Ciaran Paterson joins elite club as he wins Lothians Boys’ Championship for second year running.

Have your say

Ratho Park’s Ciaran Paterson is Lothians Boys’ Champion for the second year running

He beat Longniddry’s Euan Canavan 4&3 in the final at the Braids to emulate a feat achieved by only a handful of players, including the legendary Ronnie Shade in the 1950s.

Other title winners in this year’s event were North Berwick’s Valdemar Hundeboll (U16s) and Gullane’s Andrew Hendry (U14s).

• Allyn Dick “Something to treasure”

Kingsfield’s Allyn Dick achieved one of the best wins of his career as he came out on top in the centenary staging of the Eden Tournament in St Andrews.

In an event that attracts players from far afield, he beat Jack Hawsby (Millbrook) 3&2 in the final after a thumping 6&5 win over Warren Bates (Heacham Manor) in the last four.

“Certainly something to treasure forever,” said Dick of adding the prize to a collection that includes Scottish Mid-Am titles, Dispatch Trophy gold medals and lots of club crowns.

• Graham Davidson is the Lothians Champion of Champions

Winterfield’s Graham Davidson is the Lothians Champion of Champions for the fourth time.

He claimed a second success in the event at Archerfield Links after beating Duddingston’s Ben Alexander 3&1 in the final.

Davidson first won the event in 2008 then added further successes in 2014 and 2017.

It was a double disappointment for Duddingston as Alexander’s clubmate, Colin McElhinney, lost 2&1 to David Gilroy (Corstorphine 8.30) in the handicap final.

• Valdemar Hundeboll’s clean sweep

North Berwick’s Valdemar Hundeboll almost pulled off a clean sweep in this season’s Stephen Gallacher Foundation Boys’ Order of Merits.

He topped the stangings in three categories - under-18s scratch, under-16s scratch and under-16s handicap. Longniddry’s Euan Canavan stopped it from being four as he claimed the under-18s’ boys title.

A couple of events had to be cancelled, including the last one at Kingsknowe, due to bad weather.