Lothians round-up: Grace Crawford wins Scottish Girls’ Under-14s Open title

Gullane’s Grace Crawford is the new Scottish Girls’ Under-14s Open champion after producing an eagle to win a play-off at Elgin.

Rounds of 77-71 for a level-par aggregate - she birdied the last in the second round to force a play-off - had left Crawford in a tie for top spot with Welsh challenger Kasumi Tran (Tenby) in the Highlands.

“I’m excited to win this event,” said Crawford. “Over the two days, I felt I played very well. I really like this course and I thought I played really solid, especially in the second round.”

• Edinburgh Summer League last four

The semi-final line up in this season’s Edinburgh Summer League has been set after victories for Mortonhall, Broomieknowe and Turnhouse.

Mortonhall recorded the only away win in the last eight, with a Duncan Hamilton birdie at the last securing a 5-4 victory at Glencorse.

They now take on Duddingston while it’s Broomieknowe versus Turnhouse in the other tie after they made home advantage count against Craigielaw and Longniddry respectively.

• Aidan Lawson wins British Kids Championship

Bruntsfield’s Aidan Lawson left his title rivals trailing in his wake as he won the British Kids Championship at Woodhall Spa.

He finished seven shots clear of the field in the under-10s section following two 72s as he went one better than last year.

“The back nine was very tough on day two with a strong blustery wind, but I played probably the best golf of my life on the last few holes,” he said.

Fellow rising Lothian star Fraser Walters tied for second in under 9s with 143.

• Archie Finnie (Ratho Park) and James Wood (Bathgate) lead the way

Archie Finnie (Ratho Park) and James Wood (Bathgate) led some great scoring in the Stephen Gallacher Foundation U15 and U13 Championships over 54 holes at Ratho Park.

Finnie won the under-15s’ event with a 208 total while Wood got the job done in the under-13s’ section with an equally impressive 212 aggregate after both closed with 67s.

Bathgate’s Hayden Fowler and Aidan Lawson (Bruntsfield) won the handicap sections.