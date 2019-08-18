Lothians title triumph No 7

Turnhouse ace Euan McIntosh completed a ‘Magnificent Seven’ for Lothians golfers this season with victory in the North-East District Open,

The 50-year-old finished birdie-eagle at Portlethen to pip Turnberry’s Jack Broun for the Scottish Order of Merit titlte. It was McIntosh’s second win of the season on the domestic circuit after lifting the Tennant Cup following a brilliant 62 in the closing round at Killermont in June.

He shot rounds of 71-70-69-71 on this occasion for a seven-under-par 281 total in windy conditions.

“I just keeping swinging smoothly, not trying to knock the cover off the ball and I am delighted with the results I am getting at my age,” said the 2018 Scottish Amateur champion.

Seven Scottish Order of Merit titles have now fallen to Lothians players this season, a run of success sparked by Bathgate’s Joe Bryce winning the Craigmillar Park Open and Battle Trophy back-to-back.

Other wins have since been delivered by Stuart McLaren (East of Scotland Open), Andrew Ni (North of Scotland Open) and Kieran Cantley (Leven Gold Medal).

Cantley backed up his success by finishing joint-fourth in the Welsh Open Stroke-Play at Prestatyn, where Fifer Andrew Davidson (Charleton) beat Peebles player Stephen Roger in a play-off to claim the title.