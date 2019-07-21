Lynsey Sharp posts her fastest 800m time in two years at Anniversary Games

Lynsey Sharp reckons she’s fully back on track after winning the 800 metres at yesterday’s Muller Anniversary Games in London.

The Capital star, 29, pictured, backed up her quickest time for two years in Monaco last week by going even faster with a mark of 1:58.61.

And it was a sign of the ex-European champion’s new lease of life since quitting the USA in March that she bolted clear and never looked back in a show of intent heading towards the world championships in Doha.

“I’m happy with my time,” she said. “Last week was good but it was so nice to back myself up here as well. Hopefully I will be racing Birmingham Diamond League but I haven’t been confirmed yet. After that, it will be trials so it’s just a few weeks of training now on the road to Doha.”

Jake Wightman won the Battle of the Brits in the Emsley Carr Mile by coming third behind Ethiopia’s Samuel Tefera.

He ran a personal best of 3:52.02 with Edinburgh club-mates Chris O’Hare and Josh Kerr seventh and eighth.

“I wasn’t sure if I was going to be third. It was a pretty stacked domestic field,” he admitted. “Anyone of us could’ve come out on top because every one of us is running well.”

Meanwhile, Beth Dobbin reckons she can keep up with the best after lowering her Scottish 200m record to 22.50 secs in London.

It saw her finish third behind Olympic champion Elaine Thompson in a perfect tune-up for her expected clash with Dina Asher-Smith at next month’s British trials.

“When you are racing girls of that class you kind of get scared that you are going to mess up, but you just have to be on your A game and I think when you race against girls like that it really brings the best out of you,” she said.

Edinburgh prospect Sarah Calvert came seventh in the 800m at the European Under Championships in Boras in a personal best of 2:05.68.

Laura Muir set her sights on the World Championships after cruising to victory at the Anniversary Games.

The Scot won the 1500m Diamond League race at the Olympic Stadium on Saturday and immediately turned her attention to Doha. She clocked three minutes 58.25 seconds to finish comfortably ahead of Kenya’s Winny Chebet after a controlled race.

The 1500m European champion is now looking towards making the podium at the World Championships, which is just ten weeks away.

“My goal now is to win a medal in Doha,” said Muir, who needed treatment on a tight calf after the race. “It may have looked easy but it wasn’t. I didn’t realise I ran a 57-second last lap and I’m so so happy about that.”