Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola 'phones Easter Road hierarchy' over Hibs manager's job

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

Pep Guardiola has contacted the Easter Road board to make a recommendation over who the next manager should be, reports the Daily Record.

Raul Caneda Perez, a countryman of the Manchester City boss, wants to succeed Paul Heckingbottom and has held informal talks with Hibs about the role.

The 50-year-old previously coached Guardiola at Mexican side Dorados and was brought on as an analyst when the Spanish international took charge of Barcelona and then Manchester City.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guardiola took time out to contact Hibs sporting director Graeme Mathie in order to strengthen his old friend's bid.