Marc outshines rising star to book last-16 spot at Crail

Broomieknowe’s Sean Marc beat one of the rising stars in the Home of Golf to progress to the last 16 in the Scottish Amateur Championship at Crail, writes MARTIN DEMPSTER.

“He is very impressive,” said Marc of Gregor Graham after beating the 15-year-old from Blairgowrie 3&2 in the second round at the Fife venue.

Marc, a former Lothians champion, was four up before Graham, who is also a member at Crail, birdied the 11th and 12th.

“The turning point was when I hit an 8-iron close for a birdie at the short 13th and I was five under for 16 holes,” added Marc.

He had earlier beaten Liberton’s Kieran Cantley in a tight tussle and now takes on former South East District Open winner Matt Clark. “I’ve played nice from tee to green and my putting has been better this week than of late,” said Marc.

Leading qualifer Stuart McLaren went out in the second round, but his Bruntsfield Links clubmate Eric McIntosh is still standing.

He was three down early on to Royal Aberdeen’s Liam Waldron in the first round but dug deep to turn that tie around.

“I had done nothing wrong so had to stay patient and everything is in the right place for me,” said the former Scottish Boys’ champion.

Castle Park’s Connor Wilson, who won that title last year, and Craigielaw’s Angus Carrick are also through to the third round. “I like match-play as you need to be aggressive and go for pins,” said 18-year-old Wilson.