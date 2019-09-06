Marc Owenson finds his form with brilliant 65 in Scottish PGA

Gullane’s Marc Owenson is looking forward to a “fun final day” after storming into contention in the Scottish PGA Championship at Downfield.

The left-hander has endured a frustrating season on the Tartan Tour, but he’s given himself a chance to end it on a high after a brilliant 65 in the third round.

Owenson was level par after six holes before picking up birdies at the seventh and ninth then adding six more as he stormed home in 31. It was the lowest score of the week, leaving him on 12-under, a shot behind two-time European Tour winner Alastair Forsyth heading into the closing circuit.

“I played very solid,” he said. “It was great to make six birdies coming home, but probably the highlight of the round was saving par from 30 feet after being in the trees off the tee.

“It’s the first time I’ve put three rounds together this season, really, and hopefully I can conjure up a fourth one.

“It is great to be in the mix. It should be a fun day and I am looking forward to, especially after the season I’ve had.

“I was fortunate to get some sponsorship this year. This score was a reward for them - and I would take another 65 right now in the final round.”

Forsyth, who is bidding to repeat his 2000 triumph in the event, sits on 13-under after picking up three birdies on the back nine in his 68.

“It was a game of two halves,” reported the Mearns Castle Golf Academy man. “I was hitting it great on the front nine but missed a few chances. Then I didn’t play particularly well on the back nine but got the job done thanks to the putter working.”

Paul O’Hara (North Lanarkshire Leisure) sits third on 11-under, one ahead of Thomas Higson (Gleneagles Hotel), with Craig Lee also still in the hunt on nine-under.

“It’s all to play for and I still have a lot to do,” added Northern Open champion Forsyth.