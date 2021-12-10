Meet the Edinburgh barber taking care of tennis legends Jamie and Andy Murray pre-match locks

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Multiple grand slam winner Jamie Murray OBE is bringing his “Battle of the Brits” event to Aberdeen - a live Scotland versus England tennis match featuring some of the biggest names in the sport.

The doubles legend – who is also the older brother of Wimbledon winner Andy Murray – sought out the services of Kyle, 32, who has won multiple awards as managing director of the city’s Sovereign Grooming and who recently relocated to Edinburgh and his new salon in New Waverley.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 22: Jamie Murray poses for a photo prior to Schroders Battle of the Brits at the National Tennis Centre on June 22, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images for Battle Of The Brits)

The tennis star admitted that a gruelling schedule of matches and events has often left him struggling with an unruly mop of hair, so he was determined to do something about it.

Jamie Murray, 35, said: “Being on the road has its challenges and getting a good hair cut is one of them. Every new country brings the risk of a bad hair cut and I’ve had many in my time, including recently in California where I had to put up with it for a few days as ironically all the barbers were shut.”

The famous sportsman is the tournament director of Battle of the Brits, which takes place at the P&J Live Arena on December 21 and 22.

Mr Ross and his five-strong team will be visiting the city’s Hilton Hotel, where both teams are staying, to take care of any pre-match grooming requirements.

Andy Murray (l) and brother Jamie Murray socially distance as they chat on the player's balcony during practice for the Schroders Battle of the Brits at the National Tennis Centre on June 22, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images for Battle Of The Brits)

Jamie will be joined on court by brother, Sir Andy, along with other Scottish tennis stars including Jonny O'Mara and Cameron Norrie. The English team is made up of Joe Salisbury, Jack Draper, Dan Evans and Neal Skupski.

Delighted to be part of the event, the Edinburgh barber said: "It is a really proud moment for Sovereign Grooming to be asked by Jamie to provide our services. We’re looking forward to helping the team get prepped for their upcoming matches and hope the Scotland team come out on top.

“We may even have a few hand tips that the teams will be able to take to the court.”

Edinburgh barber Kyle Ross 'delighted' to be asked to cut the famous brothers' hair

