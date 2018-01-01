Alasdair Prott retains Scottish Junior Open squash title at Edinburgh Sports Club

Alasdair Prott retained his JC Lindsay Scottish Junior Open squash title at Edinburgh Sports Club.

The No.1 seed from Inverness was untroubled on his way to the Under-17 final, whereas second seed Adam Goad scraped through his semi-final 12-10 in the fifth and deciding game.

Prott, who is based at the Oriam peformance centre, looked far sharper from the outset and wasted little time in outclassing the Carlisle youngster in three straight games, 11-4, 11-2, 11-4.

“I’m really pleased,” said Prott. “Winning your home tournament feels great, and as the only Scot to reach a final I was glad to get over the finishing line. My concentration was good and I thought I executed my plans well throughout the tournament, which allowed me to keep my opponent’s score pretty low in most matches.”