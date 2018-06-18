Andy Murray completes practice session ahead of playing return at Queen’s

Andy Murray came through another practice session at Queen’s as he prepares for his comeback on Tuesday.

The Scot will make his return from an 11-month injury absence when he takes on Nick Kyrgios at the Fever-Tree Championships.

• READ MORE - Andy Murray to make comeback at Queen’s

The players trained on adjacent courts, but all eyes were on Murray to see his condition.

And he pulled up well, playing a practice set with American Sam Querrey, his last opponent at Wimbledon in July of last year.

The break has done nothing to quell Murray’s competitive spirit as he chastised himself for missing a first serve against the American.

Murray - now ranked 157th in the world after his time out injured - said yesterday that he was “expecting to be nervous” ahead of his clash with Kyrgios.

He said: “When you’ve not played for such a long time, naturally you’re going to have doubts, and you don’t know exactly how you’ll feel until you start competing and playing matches again.

“Whether I started this week or three weeks ago or in five weeks’ time, those doubts would still be the same.”

• READ MORE - All eyes on Andy Murray as Scot makes comeback at Queen’s