Andy Murray pulls out of Australian Open due to injury

Andy Murray has withdrawn from the Australian Open because of an ongoing hip problem.

The 30-year-old had already pulled out of the Brisbane International event but has now announced he will play no part in the first grand slam of 2018, which starts in Melbourne on January 15.

“Sadly I won’t be playing in Melbourne this year, as I am not yet ready to compete,” he said.

“I’ll be flying home shortly to assess all the options but I appreciate all the messages of support and I hope to be back playing soon.”

