Andy Murray to make decision on Queen’s tomorrow

Andy Murray will make a decision about his participation in the ATP Tour’s Fever-Tree Queen’s Club tournament in London tomorrow.

The two-time Wimbledon winner has not played competitively since last year’s SW19 showpiece, undergoing surgery to cure a hip complaint.

He practised at Queen’s today and will make a formal announcement before tomorrow’s draw, which takes place at noon.

The tournament is due to begin on Monday with 15 of the world’s top 30 ranking men taking part, making it one the most competitive line-ups in the event’s 128-year history.

Murray played a practice game with Great Britain’s Cameron Norrie today, playing two sets.

Britons Dan Evans and Jay Clarke have been awarded wildcards into the main draw at Queen’s.

Evans has won 15 of his 18 matches since returning from a drugs ban in April, while Clarke reached the quarter-finals of June’s ATP Challenger event in Nottingham.