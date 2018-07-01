Andy Murray withdraws from Wimbledon on eve of tournament

Andy Murray has withdrawn from Wimbledon after failing to prove his fitness for this year’s competition.

The two-time champion had been due to take on Frenchman Benoit Paire in the first round on Tuesday but has admitted defeat in his battle to return from the hip surgery he underwent in January.

The Scot has played three matches since returning to competitive action, losing against Nick Kyrgios at Queen’s then beating Stan Wawrinka in Eastbourne before losing against fellow Briton Kyle Edmund.

Murray said: “It’s with regret I’m withdrawing from Wimbledon.

“I’ve made significant progress in practice and matches over the last ten days, but after lengthy discussions with my team and with a heavy heart, we’ve decided that playing best of five set matches might be a bit too soon in the recovery process. We did everything we could to try to be ready in time.

“I will start practising on the hard courts from tomorrow and continuing with my rehab and recovery and I’m looking forward to the US hardcourt season. Thanks for all the messages of support and I’m excited to finally be back playing after so long out.”