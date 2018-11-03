Angling: Fly-tying social nights a roaring success at Mid Calder

Scot Muir was one of the originators of West Lothian Angling Association’s fly-tying social nights and the club’s secretary says the monthly sessions are going from strength to strength.

The next one is on Monday, November 5 (7.30pm) at Mid Calder Community Centre. and Scot said: “Fly-tying has been running for two years now and the original thought was that some of the younger members and novices would like the opportunity to have a bash with some experienced fly-tyers. The club supplies the materials, vices and expertise and the evenings are going from strength to strength. New members are joining all the time and the flies they tie are catching fish.”

Scot said that anglers who fished The Almond last season with the Klink and Dink method – a klinkhammer dry fly and attached to one or two nymphs making the dry fly a lure and an indicator – enjoyed good returns with trout of up to 3lbs. He added: “Almondell Country Park proved a popular place as access is probably easier.” Permits last season were £15 and he said: “It was an absolute bargain as you would pay more to go for a day on any stocked water.”

The club’s annual meeting is on Monday, November 26 (8pm) in Mid Calder Community Centre.

A reminder that fishing on The Almond is finished for the season as it is on the Water of Leith and The Tweed.

Cramond Angling Club have confirmed that their annual meeting is at Cramond Boat Club on Wednesday, November 21 (7.30pm) when a number of important items are up for discussion.

Harlaw and Thriepmuir Reservoirs are now closed but Karen Jack of Loganlea Trout Fishery now offers any legal method, keep-what-you-catch, permits for £25. They run from 9am to 5pm.

Elsewhere, Iona Allan at Allandale Tarn said that one angler landed a 7lbs brown trout in a bag of 16 using a white mitt. Damsel and bloodworm patterns have worked well lately on floating lines.

In East Lothian, Bill Taylor, the owner of Tweeddale near Gifford, reports that catches are fairly good with many fish landed in the 4lbs range. Anglers, he said, are commenting on the quality and strength of the fish. Floating and slow sinking lines with bloodworm and snake patterns have been the most productive but Bill advises anglers to telephone 01620 810009 or email tweeddale111@outlook.com for bookings. He added: “It is always advisable to contact the fishery over the winter months before making the journey as the weather can sometimes force us to remain closed.”

Week two of the Tweeddale winter league is on November 10 and this is a friendly and popular competition which runs every second Saturday. There are cash prizes. Ring 01620 810009 to enter.