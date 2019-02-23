Angling: Loganlea to open next week, Glencorse to consider midweek evening sessions, and 2018 – worst year for salmon fishing

Loganlea Trout Fishery in the Pentland Hills above Flotterstone plans to re-open next Saturday (March 2). Owner Karen Jack confirmed today that they have rebuilt the harbour staircase which is just yards from the registration area.

Karen is offering a free day of catch-and-release fishing for two people in March if they share a post on Facebook.

And she confirmed that prices for this season would be four hours catch and release for £14, six hours for £16 and eight hours for £18. Four hours of fishing and keeping one fish is £16, six hours with two fish £19. An eight-hour session keeping three fish is £23 and an eight-hour stint keeping four fish is £27.

Nearby, Glencorse Reservoir opens on Saturday, March 23, weather permitting, and owner Bill Taylor is taking bookings for the new season which runs until October 13.

He is considering evening sessions on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from around late April until August but he reminds those interested that day and evening sessions will require at least three boats booked before he will open.

Meanwhile, over at the Clyde, where many Lothians anglers fish, Ken Mackie, the acting chairman of the United Clyde Angling Protective Association (UCAPA), said in his annual report that the dry, warm summer last year was extremely challenging for trout anglers.

He added that the extreme lack of water made salmon fishing virtually impossible throughout most of the summer. It was not until September and the first real rain before the fish arrived.

Mackie added: “The total catch return for the year was 135. While this was down on the five-year average of 225, the Clyde fared well against other rivers with the Tay and, particularly, the Tweed recording virtually no backend run.

“It is considered that 2018 was the poorest salmon season on record.”

Speaking of the Tweed, Mike Graham hooked a 7lb salmon on the first day of the season to secure the Tweed Trophy sponsored by Fin and Game on the Upper North Wark. The gillie was Richard Farr.

Scotland Ladies held their development meeting in Stirling, improving casting skills, learning about a leading venue, tying flies and bonding as a team.

Their first fundraiser is at the Waterfront near Coylton in Ayrshire on March 24 (9am to 4pm). It is almost full but there are still pegs to sponsor at £30 a peg and the business/individual’s name on the peg.

At sea, Aquamarine Charters based a Eyemouth have spaces this weekend for today and Sunday. Sagittarius was out at Hirst last Saturday and the best angler landed nine cod.

Skipper Derek Anderson said that the Sunday weather limited fishing to Burnmouth but the best angler landed three cod.

Scottish sea fishing boss, Mike Horn, alerts anglers to The RNLI Fundraiser tomorrow. Registration is at Arbroath Cliffs from 9am to 10am and fishing from Carnousie Beach to Ferryden is from 11am to 4pm. Weigh in is at Arbroath RNLI Station. Entry is £15 – one rod and three-hook maximum - and seniors and juniors enter for a donation with £7.50 going into the pot and £7.50 to the RNLI.