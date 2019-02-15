Angling: New facility for carp, perch and roach in offing at Drumtassie

Work is progressing on the new coarse fishing pond at popular Drumtassie Fishery near Armadale, West Lothian, which will soon be home to sizeable carp, perch and roach.

Manager Leeanne Aitchison hopes to have the space open by the beginning of May and the coarse fishing pond will have a separate car park and registration area only yards from the water.

The move comes by popular demand and it is costing a considerable sum to convert the vacant ground into the new fishing area which will be open 24-hours.

Leeanne said: “We’re working hard at getting the place ready as quickly as we can and we should be open by the beginning of May.

“There is a lot of interest in the new facility which will be really accessible as anglers will be able to park their cars only yards from the pond.”

Leeanne confirmed: “We’ll be open 24-hours and it is a big investment for us but we are sure there is demand.”

She will stock bait but won’t have the sophisticated electronic equipment that carp specialists use.

Meanwhile, David Newall, organiser of the Scottish Fly Fair, has confirmed the dates of March 9 and 10 for this year’s event at the Stirling Court Hotel at the University of Stirling.

It’s the second year running that Davis has used the venue and he said: “We’re right up on the campus and the beauty of it is that there is so much car parking.

“There are no students that weekend. It is just for us and we have a world of fly fishing and fly tying.

“We’ll have got some fantastic casters there you can always pick up a tip even if you are an experienced caster.

“There are also books, videos and talks and this exhibition will appeal not just to anglers but to fishery owners.”

Finally, fly tying. Edinburgh Fly Dressers host sessions weekly in Slateford Bowling Club, Lanark Road, at 7.30pm on Wednesdays.

East Lothian Angling Association hold their next one on Tuesday, February 26 (7pm to 9pm) at Poldrate Granary, Haddington.

West Lothian Angling Association’s next monthly event is on Monday, March 4 (7.30pm) at Mid Calder Community Centre, Mid Calder, where you can also buy permits for the new season.