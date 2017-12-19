Bill Lothian’s Community Sport: Basketball, table tennis, swimming

Have your say

Bill Lothian’s Community Sport in the Evening News, only at your newsagent on Tuesday.

This week includes Liberton Primary School basketball success, table tennis title for Charlie, Craigmillar Park bowls, boost for Edinburgh University sports facilities, awards sponsorship for Boroughmuir Thistle FC, salute to an Observers golf champ, Midlothian swimmers make waves, water polo award for Dom and nearly 200 attend Leith youth rugby festival. Plus Judy Murray tennis coaching masterclass at David Lloyd (Corstorphine),

To feature, contact billlothian1008@gmail.com or call 07730 303475.

Please note all photographs welcomed but high resolution (one megabyte?) preferred.