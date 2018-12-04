Bill Lothian’s Community Sport: Boccia, squash, tennis

Have your say

Bill Lothian’s Community Sport in the Evening News, only at your newsagent on Tuesday.

This week reveals details of big celebration for Spartans community football academy, Observers golf club honour their champions, George Heriot’s pair to busk for debrillator for Meadows tennis courts and play park, ex-Scotland rugby captain Jason White opens new facility at Queen Margaret University, Musselburgh Windsor under-10 footballers receive new strips, squash league win for Grange juniors, parent and child fund tennis fundraiser at the Meadows and big turnout for annual Boccia tournament plus Bruce is top development coach.

To feature, contact billlothian1008@gmail.com or call 07730 303475.

Please note all photographs welcomed but high resolution (one megabyte?) preferred.