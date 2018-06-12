Bill Lothian’s Community Sport: Cricket. kick boxing, swimming

Have your say

Bill Lothian’s Community Sport in the Evening News, only at your newsagent on Tuesday.

This week includes kick boxing title for new mum Natasha, Heart of Midlothian and Midlothian swim clubs, Edinburgh Eagles rugby league, Carlton cricket juniors, Polonia basketball, Loanhead bowling club, Watson’s and Merchiston schools tennis champs. Plus entry deadline looms for East Tennis Championships.

To feature in the Community Sport section, contact billlothian1008@gmail.com or call 07730 303475.

Please note all photographs welcomed but high resolution (one megabyte?) preferred.