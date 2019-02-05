Bill Lothian’s Community Sport: Darts, squash, tennis

Bill Lothian’s Community Sport in the Evening News, only at your newsagent on Tuesday.

This week majors on annual University of Edinburgh sports awards as well as Edinburgh and Lothian Schools table tennis tournament. Plus details of a new darts league for women at Murrayfield Sports Bar, successful Sports Club squash tournament, a new membership package unveiled at Craigmillar Park golf club by new captain, medal double for young athlete Rebecca, sponsorship boost at top end as youth football camp prepares to be rolled out at Lothian Hutchison Vale, capital pair win Scottish over-55 tennis doubles and night owls brave sub zero temperatures to win orienteering medals.

To feature, contact billlothian1008@gmail.com or call 07730 303475.

Please note all photographs welcomed but high resolution (one megabyte?) preferred.