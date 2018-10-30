Bill Lothian’s Community Sport: Golf, squash, swimming

Have your say

Bill Lothian’s Community Sport in the Evening News, only at your newsagent on Tuesday.

This week features a “Help for Heroes” golf initiative, Colinton Castle club’s hosting of top squash event, Heart of Midlothian swim club seeking help to solve a trophy mystery, Abercorn men’s doubles tennis champions, Robbie the runner, aged five, starring in orienteering event, Kingsknowe lady golf champions and Duddingston senior men’s kingpin, bowling trophy for Postal club men. Plus more motor racing glory for rising star Colin.

To feature, contact billlothian1008@gmail.com or call 07730 303475.

Please note all photographs welcomed but high resolution (one megabyte?) preferred.