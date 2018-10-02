Bill Lothian’s Community Sport: Kayaking, golf, table tennis

Have your say

Bill Lothian’s Community Sport in the Evening News, only at your newsagent on Tuesday.

This week has a particular emphasis on youth.

Items include a salute to Kilspindie’s champion junior golfers, a table tennis title for Murrayfield youngster Charlie, martial arts success for Maddelane and Mae from the Dojo No Tamashi and an international orienteering vest for Edinburgh Southern teenager Rachel.

Also, a sponsorship deal helps North Berwick rugby broaden horizons, a five-a-side fundraising triumph for Standard Life footballers, bronze medal success for Edinburgh Sports Club squash women at the European Clubs’ Championship, new facilities for Capital kayakers and a poignant tennis event to honour the memory of a late club stalwart.

To feature, contact billlothian1008@gmail.com or call 07730 303475. Please note all photographs welcomed but high resolution (one megabyte?) preferred.