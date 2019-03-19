Bill Lothian’s Community Sport: Rugby, boxing, judo

Have your say

Bill Lothian’s Community Sport in the Evening News, only at your newsagent on Tuesday.

This week features Canadian rugby tourists hosted by Preston Lodge club, promising boxer Cody gets a leg up from sponsor, Edinburgh Club judo pair bring medals back from English Open, ladies golf initiative coming up at Prestonfield club, new signing for Edinburgh cycle speedway team, five-a-side finals, appeal for climbers and Crusaders young rugby players prepare to take the field.

To feature, contact billlothian1008@gmail.com or call 07730 303475.

Please note all photographs welcomed but high resolution (one megabyte?) preferred.