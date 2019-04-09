Bill Lothian’s Community Sport: Table tennis, volleyball, squash

Have your say

Bill Lothian’s Community Sport in the Evening News, only at your newsagent on Tuesday.

This week features backing for football colts with 440 members, City of Edinburgh club prepare for volleyball finals, Edinburgh and Lothians table tennis team, student squash champs, North Berwick night golfers, Stevie is key man as tapes go up on cycle speedway season, Craigmillar Park golf lottery win, Edinburgh Eagles rugby league club unveil youth team plans, Murrayfield Sports Bar darts latest and football trophies for Edinburgh College men and University of Edinburgh ladies.

To feature, contact billlothian1008@gmail.com or call 07730 303475.

Please note all photographs welcomed but high resolution (one megabyte?) preferred.