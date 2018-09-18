Bill Lothian’s Community Sport: Taekwondo, cricket, tennis

Have your say

Bill Lothian’s Community Sport in the Evening News, only at your newsagent on Tuesday.

This week highlights a notable season for Drummond Trinity cricketers, Dalkeith tennis club celebrate a 130th anniversary, taekwondo medals galore for Team Watson, Bainfield pair win West Edinburgh bowling title, big weekend coming up for student rugby in Edinburgh, Waverley tennis champs, top volunteer award for squash president Jim, “hat-trick” target for Craigentinny bowling champion, appeal for boxing memorabilia ahead of national sports heritage day, new boat shed for Edinburgh Kayak Club and Watsonian cricketers sign up for “Open Doors” week.

To feature, contact billlothian1008@gmail.com or call 07730 303475.

Please note all photographs welcomed but high resolution (one megabyte?) preferred.