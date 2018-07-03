Bill Lothian’s Community Sport: Tennis, bowls, curling

Have your say

Bill Lothian’s Community Sport in the Evening News, only at your newsagent on Tuesday.

This week includes East tennis league winners from Hatton, Lomond Park, Murrayfield and Joppa club, Edinburgh youth football cup unveiled, Heather is queen of clubs at Duddingston, Hutchison Vale soak up trophies and titles as well as revealing summer camp details, Rosslyn Bowling Club cash boost, another Seven Hills Race win for Dessie, curler Bruce free to focus on Beijing winter Olympics and Murrayfield Wanderers rugby club raise charity cash.

To feature in the Community Sport section, contact billlothian1008@gmail.com or call 07730 303475.

Please note all photographs welcomed but high resolution (one megabyte?) preferred.