Bruce Mouat targeting world title after impressing Scottish Championship crown

Murrayfield curler Bruce Mouat will attempt to add the world title to last November’s European gold medal after beating local curler Glen Muirhead in the Scottish Championship final at the Dewar’s Centre in Perth.

Holder Mouat’s 7-5 victory means he will represent Scotland at next month’s World Championships in Lethbridge, Canada, 12 months after claiming a bronze medal in Las Vegas.

Mouat and his team-mates Hammy McMillan, Bobby Lammie and Grant Hardie had already beaten Muirhead and company twice en route to the final, and they were always in control after opening up a 6-3 lead. Muirhead reduced the deficit to 6-5, but Mouat nicked a single at the last end to retain his national title.

“Winning it last year was very satisfying, but this one is probably even more special,” said Mouat. “Losing our first round-robin game was a reality check, but we never panicked and we really pulled it out of the bag after that.

“We had most of the final under control, but scoring a two at the sixth end was the turning point. It’s a dream come true for me to skip a Scotland team at a World Championship in Canada. Canada’s the biggest country in the world for curling and they know how to put on these big tournaments, so we’re already looking forward to it. A lot of Scots fans came over to Vegas to support us last year, so hopefully they’ll come again this time.”