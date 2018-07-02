Capital canoeist David Florence strikes gold at the World Cup

Edinburgh canoeist David Florence roared back to top form as he scored a commanding victory in the C1 slalom final at the World Cup in Krakow.

The triple world champion and three-time Olympic silver medallist had been off-colour this season, finishing ninth at the European Championships and 12th in Slovakia last week, but the 35-year-old proved he remains one of the world’s top paddlers. Having qualified tenth-quickest in the heats, Florence went fastest in the semis before producing another flawless run to strike gold in the final, clocking 83.86secs to pip Slovakia’s Alexander Slafkovsky by 0.27secs.

“It’s great to be back on top of the podium!” he smiled. “After ‘winning’ the semi-final, it was awesome to be able to back it up and put in another great run in the final. I’ve been going well in so many races recently but just haven’t managed to get it right for a while.”