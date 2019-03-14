Capital swimmers to face top field in Edinburgh International Swim Meet

The University of Edinburgh team and the other best swimmers based in the Capital will come up against some of the top athletes from the UK and abroad during the Edinburgh International Swim Meet (EISM) that runs from Friday to Sunday.

Reintroduced to the British swim calendar five years ago, the annual meet at the Royal Commonwealth Pool has attracted a strong field.

Interest will undoubtedly centre on World record breaststroke holder Adam Peaty who, along with his Loughborough National Centre team-mate James Wilby, will hope to keep Stirling University’s Ross Murdoch behind them. Other leading Brits attending include Hannah Miley, Duncan Scott, Aimee Willmott, James Guy, Siobhan Marie O’Connor, Sarah Vasey, Tom Dean, Molly Renshaw and Luke Greenbank.

Local interest will be led by Commonwealth and European Games swimmers Lucy Hope, Kathryn Greenslade and David Cumberlidge. Hope said: “This is going to be a great meet as we all start building towards other big competitions and the Edinburgh audience could be in for a treat.”

A strong Danish contingent features Olympic sprint champion Pernille Blume while there are also talented Spanish and French talent in town.

SASA East District President Les Rodgers commented: “We are delighted again to welcome the best swimmers in Europe to the Edinburgh International Swim Meet including, for the first time this year, top multi-classification swimmers drawn from across the UK who will compete in a number of events. The prize money this year tops £12,500, and we are grateful to our partners for their generosity in supporting the event.”

Heats take place in the morning and afternoon each day with finals at night.

The British Championships take place in Glasgow next month and all swimmers in action over the next few days will want to get into form for that meet.