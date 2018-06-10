Caspian Prince makes all the running to win Scottish Sprint Cup

Veteran performer Caspian Prince defied top weight to run out a clear-cut winner of the Edinburgh Gin’s Scottish Sprint Cup at Musselburgh.

Now a nine-year-old, Caspian Prince is with his eighth trainer in Mick Appleby and had not struck gold in three starts for that handler so far.

He finished down the field in the Dash at Epsom last week, but showed no ill effects as he was smartly away in the hands of Alistair Rawlinson.

El Astronaute was also quick to break and headed the field in the early stages in company with Copper Knight and the winner, but had no answer when 16-1 shot Caspian Prince pushed on for home.

He was in control at the furlong pole and while Mumbo Jumbo finished with a flourish, he was two and three-quarter lengths adrift at the line. El Astronaute was a head back in third, with Move In Time fourth.

Appleby will now look to step up to Pattern company with Caspian Prince, following his victory in what was a course-record time.

He said: “He’s done it well and it’s good to see him win again.

“I think the ground is the key to him. He jumped well and travelled well. It was a great performance under top weight and in a course record, too.

“We might go for a Group Two at the Curragh in July with him now. I think we’re going to have to go up to Group races with him, as he’ll have too much weight in handicaps.”