Charlie Jack scores hat-trick for Inverleith as Grange thrash Dons

TEENAGE striker Charlie Jack claimed a glory treble for Inverlieth hockey to underline his potential.

The 15-year-old son of former Scottish international Janet Jack, logs the miles playing for Inverleith as he lives in the Borders.

But he was in the right place at the right time on three occasions at Edinburgh Academy on Saturday as Inverleith finally subdued dogged Perthshire 5-3.

Alex Wilson, who is 16, also slotted a penalty-corner goal with a drag flick and player/coach Chris Duncan scored from a penalty flick.

Stephen Dick’s men were difficult to break down according to coach Duncan, who said: “Division 2 is a really difficult league as every team possess a different challenge.

“It is great for our young team to have to overcome these challenges as they grow and develop.”

He added: “Perthshire played a very direct game with some excellent individuals and this made the game really difficult.

“We still have a long way to go and more work to do, but to grind out a victory after being pegged back times shows a lot of character.”

In Aberdeen, Dylan Bean netted four goals as champions Grange earned a Division One double over Aberdeen Standard Gordonians.

Frank Ryan and Dan Coultas both claimed doubles with Jacob Tweedie and Ali Irvine adding singles in the rout.

Meanwhile, at Peffermill, former champions Kelburne claimed a 2-0 victory over Edinburgh University.

Bustling Aussie striker Brad Hughes netted a treble as Uddingston underlined their recent improved form with an 8-2 victory over Watsonians also at Peffermill.