Christmas tree gifts a 12lbs rainbow at Markle

It’s early to talk about the Festive Period, but a pattern called a Christmas Tree, which is a multi-coloured lure, attracted a rainbow of 12lbs at Markle Fisheries.

The sizeable fish was followed by an 8lbs effort from John Daily from Edinburgh and those anglers went home happy from the popular East Lothian fishery.

It’s also been a busy period at Morton Fishings near Livingston with Ron ‘Buzzer’ Ralston from Glasgow landing nine fish and dropping several more fishing a yellow owl.

He trapped the fish despite a nasty wind and his efforts on Tuesday proved a prelude to bonanza time on Wednesday, particularly in the morning session with a light breeze producing a favourable ripple on the surface.

It got tougher after lunch when the reservoir became like a mirror, however, Eric Morgan topped the list on the day with a fine 4.4lbs rainbow, the best in a bag of three weighing 9.4lbs. A FAB and two on pheasant tails did the damage.

Frank McBain and Billy Lawson also went home happy. Billy, a regular at Morton, landed three for 8.5lbs with a best of 3.5lbs on cats whisker and yellow owl patterns and Frank also landed three for 7.5lbs with best of 3.5lbs on a diawl bach and yellow owl.

And there is more. Tam Duncan popped in for three hours and landed three fish, all around the 3lbs mark with the CDC proving the right choice. Mick Piper and three other anglers also netted quality fish.

Elsewhere, high winds made life difficult for anglers at Rosslynlee Trout Fishery near Rosewall early this week but mid-week saw an improvement in conditions and there were a number of good specimens hooked on Thursday.

Glencorse Reservoir closes for the season this weekend but the winter league at Tweeddale Millennium near Gifford starts on Saturday, October 27.

This popular competition is open to all and runs every second Saturday. There are cash prizes and you can enter by telephoning 01620 810009.

Trout fishing has now closed on The Tweed, Water of Leith and The Almond but anglers in the Edinburgh and Lothians Coarse Angling Club are preparing for their winter league.

Offshore, and Trevor Springford, skipper of Andara II based at Dunbar, said that the wind is keeping his boat in harbour. He added: “When the wind does drop the fishing is slow because the unsettled weather has made the water dirty. That said, I’ve been catching ling and codling. I had one cod of 8lbs so they’re still about. It’s Just a matter of needing some settled weather.”