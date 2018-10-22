City curler Gina Aitken runner-up in Austrian Mixed Doubles Cup

Capital curler Gina Aitken and Ayrshire’s Scott Andrews suffered a narrow defeat in the final of the Austrian Mixed Doubles Cup in Kitzbuhel yesterday.

The Scots had won all six matches on their way to the final, and they looked set to make it a perfect seven when they led Canadians Emilie and Robert Desjardins 2-0, 4-2 and 5-3. It all went wrong, though, at the final two ends as the Desjardins counted two stones at both to clinch the victory 7-5.

Meanwhile, Aitken’s former mixed doubles partner, Bruce Mouat, was eliminated in the quarter-finals of the Gatineau Challenge in Buckingham, Quebec. The world bronze medallist and his team-mates Hammy McMillan, Bobby Lammie and Grant Hardie reached the last eight by thrashing local skip Mark Homan 8-2, but that form deserted them on Sunday when they lost 4-2 to Toronto’s Charley Thomas. They are due to play Norwegian Steffen Walstad at the Canadian Masters Grand Slam tournament in Nova Scotia on Wednesday.