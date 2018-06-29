City diver Lucas Thomson claims medals at European Junior Championship

Have your say

Capital diver Lucas Thomson has won two bronze medals at the European Junior Championship in Helsinki.

The 17-year-old Balerno High School pupil is back in action after performing so well in his first-ever Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast in Australia in April.

And the Edinburgh Diving Club talent has been in form this week in Finland competing for Great Britain.

Along with Victoria Vincent, Ben Cutmore and Anthony Harding, he won bronze in the team event, which was competed over five rounds across 1m, 3m and platform dives with individual, mixed synchro and mixed age group dives.

And then with Aidan Heslop (Plymouth Diving) he claimed bronze in the boys synchro platform event.

The British pair finish with a point’s total of 276.84, only 38.22 off of the title winning score. The podium was topped by the Russian pair of Aleksandr Lebedev and Ruslan Ternovoi with 315.06.