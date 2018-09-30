City of Edinburgh’s men and women win all their cup ties

City of Edinburgh made a positive start to the new volleyball season, winning all of their matches in the John Syer Grand Prix.

In the men’s first round of matches at Chryston High in Glasgow, City beat newly-promoted Forza Ragazzi 25-10, 25-19 and also South Ayrshire 25-17, 23-25, 15-10.

It was a similar story in the women’s competition as new-look City of Edinburgh won both of their opening matches.

Coach Danny Traylor has lost some of his more experienced players but the young hands warmed to the task with a comfortable win over Caledonia West (25-15, 25-10) and came through a difficult tie with Volleyball Aberdeen 25-22, 25-21.

In the first round of the men’s Scottish Cup, Edinburgh Jets lost to St Andrews University side 18-25, 23-25, 24-26 but Edinburgh University came through 25-22, 25-15, 25-22 against Dundee.

Edinburgh’s NUVOC lost a five-set match at Dundee University in the women’s cup after coming back from two sets down. The students eventually came through 25-13, 25-21, 10-25, 19-25, 15-1