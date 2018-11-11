City women hand Uni a first volleyball defeat of season

City of Edinburgh handed Edinburgh University their first defeat in the women’s Scottish Volleyball Premier League to stir things up at the top.

After losing the first set to the students, City came back to win a tight four-set match 22-25, 25-18, 25-21, 25-17, leaving Su Ragazzi as the only unbeaten team in the top flight.

In the men’s SVL Premier, City of Edinburgh took care of Forza Ragazzi in straight sets 25-17, 25-22, 25-14 and Edinburgh’s NUVOC were involved in another close match at Volleyball Aberdeen.

NUVOC travelled north with virtually a full-strength squad for the first time this season and stretched Aberdeen all the way before finally losing out 21-25, 25-23, 23-25, 20-25.

But there were signs of progress for NUVOC to build on in the weeks ahead as they seek to climb the table.