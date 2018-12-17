Club hockey: Inverleith enjoy an indoor double while Grange win one and draw one

Have your say

INVERLEITH remained in pole position in their defence of the Division One men’s indoor hockey title with back-to-back wins.

David Ogden and Stephen Dick both netted doubles as the Edinburgh side beat newly-promoted Dunfermline Carnegie 6-3.

It was tied at 1-1 at the break but the champions blitzed the Fife side in the second half.

But Stuart Neave’s men had a close shave in their second game against Dundee Wanderers, emerging 5-4 winners. Inverleith led 4-2 at one stage but hit penalty trouble and were reduced to five players for eight minutes. Dundee levelled at 4-4 but Ewen Mackie netted a late winner for the pace-setters.

Grange added to Wanderers’ woes with a 3-1 victory. Alan Johnston fired the Edinburgh side ahead just before the interval.

Grange went 2-0 ahead thanks to Clemens Rusnjak but Wanderers hit back before Scottish internationalist Duncan Riddell netted to secure the win.

And Grange scored a goal inside the final minute from Hamish Imrie to snatch a 5-5 draw with Dunfermline Carnegie.

Then the Edinburgh side completed the day with a 9-5 victory over Clydesdale with Riddell scoring a hat-trick and Callum Milne a double.