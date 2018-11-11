Dan Coultas on a charge as he helps Grange consolidate top spot

Dan Coultas continued his rehabilitation after more than a year on the sidelines with another goal for champions Grange as the Edinburgh side consolidated pole position in men’s Division One.

The former Great Britain internationalist, who is a specialist at set-pieces, scored from a penalty corner early in the second-half to make it 2-0 in favour of the home side against dethroned champions Kelburne.

Earlier, Grange skipper Cammy Fraser scored from a penalty corner to break the deadlock against the Paisley side.

And Robbie Shepherdson, who is making an impression after returning to the club after completing his university studies, added to the home side’s total with an open play goal.

Kelburne scored a late penalty corner but it proved only a consolation in a 3-1 defeat at Fettes College.

Grange march on to face Capital rivals Watsonians in confidence mood in their second-last game before the leaue’s winter shutdown.

Watsonians, in contrast, go into the clash following a 1-0 defeat at Hillhead which leaves them struggling near the foot of the table with only two wins so far this term.

Edinburgh University, who were in the bottom half of the table, relieved the pressure on their young and developing side as coach Graham Moodie guided them to a 3-1 victory over Uddingston at Peffermill and they now move into the top half of the ten-strong table.

Division One: men: Grange 3, Kelburne 1; Hillhead 1, Watsonians 0; Clydesdale 0, Western 2; Edinburgh University 3, Uddingston 1.