Diver James Heatly returning to his ‘home from home’ for Euros

Capital diver James Heatly cannot wait to compete in his home pool again after he and Grace Reid were named in the Great Britain squad for the European Championships in August.

The event, part of Glasgow 2018, takes place between August 7 and 11 at the Royal Commonwealth Pool. And for Edinburgh Diving Club member Heatly, 21, the competition will bring back great memories from competing there at Glasgow 2014.

Both he and Reid, the 22-year-old from Edinburgh who now trains in London, will be looking to build on medals they secured at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games back in April.

“The Commonweaths here in 2014 were incredible,” Heatly said.

“It is always great to compete anywhere on the big stage and you always have your team-mates and your family and friends coming to watch, but there is nothing better than a home crowd behind you.

“The Gold Coast was amazing, but it couldn’t quite match the roar in this building back in 2014.

“Competing here always brings back good memories and the Europeans are going to be another big event with a big home crowd. For me, it really is a home from home. It is not like competing somewhere else in Britain, this is my pool, I’m here every single day so it is going to be really special.”

Heatly, who won a bronze medal in the men’s 1m event in Australia two months ago, turned 21 during May. As he is right in the middle of his season he has postponed his party until September – and hopes to have a medal from the Europeans to take to the gathering.

“I had a pretty fancy meal with my family and got a few presents for my birthday, but I can’t go out partying when I have competitions to work towards,” he stated.

“We are going to have a bit of a party later in the year after the Europeans. The party will be my 21st and my dad’s 60th and it would be great if I have some more success before then.”

Olympic gold medallists Jack Laugher and Chris Mears lead the 15-strong diving team. They won 3m synchro gold at Rio 2016 and are also reigning European champions in the event.