Dylan on song but Grange are held

Dylan Bean netted as Division One hockey champions Grange were held 1-1 at Clydesdale.

The Edinburgh side looked to be heading for a narrow win but Clydesdale netted through Struan Walker inside the final ten minutes.

Newly-promoted Watsonians continue to struggle after being beaten 4-2 at home by Dundee-based Grove Menzieshill following a double from Scotland striker Cameron Golden.

Edinburgh University thrashed the other newcomers, Aberdeen Standard, 7-0 in the Granite City with doubles for Nathan Leggett, Sam Robertson and Kevin Wong. Ian Moodie scored a single.

Hillhead edged Uddingston 3-2 and Western Wildcats signalled their intent with a 2-1 win over Kelburne.

Champions Edinburgh University were held to a goalless draw in their opening women’s Division One game at Dundee Wanderers. The students hit the post twice. Grove Menzieshill and Watsonians drew. Lucy Lanigan put the Edinburgh side ahead early but Katie Robertson levelled following a penalty corner strike.

Finally, Clydesdale Western thrashed Grange 5-0.