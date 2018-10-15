Easterby’s Bossipop can claim Flying Scotsman Stakes at Musselburgh

Tim Easterby has had a stellar year, surpassing 100 winners for the first time and collecting almost £1.5million in prize money, and Bossipop can keep up the good work at Musselburgh this afternoon.

It will be the first time the five-year-old has run at the track and it coincides with the final day of Musselburgh’s 2018 flat season. Bossipop has bags of pace for the sharp 5F he faces in the Breeders Backing Racing Flying Scotsman Conditions Stakes (3.50).

He has won four times and has been placed a further 14 times from 41 starts, the latest when finishing strongly into third in a big field for a competitive sprint at York only three days ago.

Two of his victories have come at Chester where early speed is vital and he comes from a family steeped in pace. Three full siblings and two half-brothers are all sprint winners, while his dam is a full sister to Pipalong who starred for Easterby’s Yorkshire yard a few years ago.

Her victories included the Group One Haydock Park Sprint and Bossipop is certainly upholding the family tradition. A 3lb penalty for an all-the-way win at Chester in September means Bossipop is set to concede weight to horses with higher handicap ratings today, but Easterby has booked smart apprentice Jamie Gormley and his 3lb allowance can prove a big help.

Restive scored here recently and looks set to follow up in the ROA/Racing Post Owners Jackpot Handicap (4.20). The gelding stayed on well to score over 1 3/4m here last month and runs off just 1lb higher today. He drops back in trip too, but two of his three victories last term when trained by Ian Jardine were over this distance.

Richard Fahey sends seven runners from his Yorkshire base and Starlight Romance can be the best of them in the main event, the £20,000 Racegoers Club 50th Anniversary Handicap (3.20).

The filly has scored three times – all over this 7F trip. She won in good style at York back in June and has been second in two of her four races since then, at York and at Haydock where she went down by three parts of a length to Cold Stare. She can take her revenge on these revised terms with former champion jockey Paul Hanagan replacing a 7lb claimer.

Musselburgh stage several races for amateur jockeys during the campaign and top lady rider Sarena Brotherton can land the finale at 4.50 on Mable Lee. The three-year-old has been runner-up in two of her past three races at Catterick and on this track at the last meeting here. In between those efforts the filly was beaten just over two lengths when 6th in a big field at Ayr.

Selections: 3.20 Starlight Romance; 3.50 Bossipop; 4.20 Restive; 4.50 Mable Lee