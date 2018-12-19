Edinburgh Marathon 2019: date, registration, cost and route

Have your say

The start of a new year often sees people set ambitious fitness goals and there are few greater challenges than taking on a marathon. Edinburgh's is a great place to start.

The 26 mile long route around the city was voted the fastest marathon in the UK by Runners World, making it ideal for first time entrants are those keen to secure a new personal best.

Edinburgh Marathon will take place on Sunday 26 May 2019

When is the Edinburgh Marathon in 2019?

The marathon will take place on Sunday 26 May 2019, with a start time of 10am.

What is the route?

The race starts on Potterrow, in the grounds of the University of Edinburgh, and finishes on the Pinkie Playing Fields.

The beginning of the route takes runners past landmark sites around the city, including Greyfriars Bobby, the National Museum of Scotland, the Scottish National Gallery and into Princes Street Gardens, where views of Edinburgh Castle can be enjoyed.

It continues past the Scott Monument, then down the historic Royal Mile, and alongside the Scottish Parliament building.

Runners will then head east towards the coast and past the oldest golf course in the world, before heading to Gosford House and then along the final coastal stretch to the finish line.

How do I enter?

Entries are currently open for the Edinburgh Marathon 2019 and can be submitted online.

Participants must be aged 18 or over to enter the race.

How much does it cost to enter?

Standard entry costs £60 per person, while entry for those who are members of a running club costs £57.75 per person.

Prices vary for charity, group and GFA/Top Club entries. Further information on these categories can be found on the Edinburgh Marathon website.

What do I get for taking part?

Entrants to the 2019 event will receive the following:

- a wicking finisher's t-shirt

- accurate chip timing

- a tailored training plan

- a finisher's medal

- a race recovery pack