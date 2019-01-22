Edinburgh Marathon race volunteers needed - here's how to sign up

Thousands of people will be lacing up their running shoes this May, ready to take on the Edinburgh marathon, but if you aren't racing there are still other ways you can take part.

The popular event relies on volunteers to help ensure the day runs smoothly and is a memorable experience for all those involved.

Why volunteer?

If you aren't tackling the challenging 26 mile route, volunteering to support the event will still allow you to soak up the atmosphere and be an integral part of the day.

It also offers a great opportunity to gain some experience, build up your CV, raise some money for charity, or raise some funds for a running club you may be a part of.

What roles are there?

There are numerous Event Team roles you can sign up for, and no particular experience is required to apply.

The Edinburgh Marathon is looking for "groups of people who can help to deliver a truly memorable event for all involved and ensure that all runners have a fantastic event experience."

How do I sign up?

If you are interested in signing up to be a volunteer, visit the Event Team Hub and select the Edinburgh Marathon from the list of events.

Event team roles are done on a voluntary basis in your spare time.

There will be a nominal expenses fee which will be allocated to help you cover some of the costs of fulfilling your role, or you can ask for this expenses fee to be donated to a fundraising venture.

When is the Edinburgh Marathon 2019?

The Edinburgh Marathon will take place on Sunday 26 May 2019, with a start time of 10am.