Edinburgh Napier Knights on lookout for new recruits

Have your say

The Edinburgh Napier Knights Youth Team are encouraging budding American footballers to have a go at the sport this weekend.

The Knights are recruiting ahead of the 2018/19 season and host their first free try-out session at Sighthill Public Park on Saturday (10am-12.30pm).

Players aged between eight and 12 are eligible for flag (non-contact) football while 13-16 year-olds (born after 31/8/2002) can try the contact version.

No experience is necessary and those interested are simply asked to bring sports clothes, suitable footwear for grass and a gum shield (if playing contact).

Two more try-out sessions will take place at Sighthill Park on Saturday, September 22 and Saturday, September 29.

For more information, contact Edinburghnapierknightsyouth@gmail.com