Edinburgh’s Grace Reid and diver Tom Daley win bronze in Tokyo

Edinburgh’s Grace Reid was able to “step things up” along with partner Tom Daley for the final dive of the 3m mixed synchro event at the FINA World Series event in Tokyo to snatch a bronze medal.

Lying fifth going into their final effort yesterday, the pair pulled a rabbit out the hat with 72.54 points from a front 3 ½ somersault pike to secure a place on the podium in the Sagamihara Green Pool in Japan.

“We’re really pleased, we were keeping an eye on the rankings and we knew the last dive had to be good and that we had to step things up,” Reid, 22, said.

“We’ve had a busy week, both diving three events, so it’s been quite exhausting but I think we’ve both had a really good first leg of the World Series.”

The series resumes on Thursday in Beijing, China.