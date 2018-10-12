Edinburgh Uni coach plays underdog card against Grange

Edinburgh University host hockey champions Grange tomorrow (4pm) at Peffermill sitting second in hockey’s Division table having collected eight points from their four fixtures.

However, coach Graham Moodie has targeted the trip to seventh-placed Uddingston on Sunday (3pm) as the crucial test of his team’s tough double-header.

The former Olympian said: “Grange are just back from the Euro Hockey League and have been able to recruit two Scotland senior internationals alongside two foreign imports. Therefore, with us losing eight of our starting team from last season, it will be extremely difficult for us to compete with that.

“We have an exciting young team and are probably ahead of where I thought we might be at this stage, but we are clear on our expectations and targets for this season.”

Elsewhere, Watsonians, who are eighth in the table with two points from five games, entertain misfiring Kelburne at Peffermill (2.30pm) tomorrow. The 13-in-a-row champions, who are ninth in the table, are pointless after three games.