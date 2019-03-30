Fishing: April 1 not for fools as Harlaw, Threipmuir and the Water of Leith open

April 1 is a big day for three local waters, Harlaw, Threipmuir and the Water of Leith.

They re-open for the season and a new payment structure will operate at Harlaw and Threipmuir. A day pass taking home three fish is £20 and a day permit for catch and release is £15. A permit holding adult can have one child fishing with them free. Evening permits start from May and they are £15 taking home two fish and £10 for catch and release.

Permits are available at the bothy next to Harlaw Reservoir or from Balerno Post Office, or online.

Permits for the Water of Leith have now been distributed to outlets in Edinburgh including the Water of Leith visitor centre at Slateford, the council base at the Hermitage of Braid, the Orvis store in Hope Street plus sub-post offices in Juniper Green and Balerno.

Clubbiedean had an encouraging open day last week and the top rod was a Alexander Chisholm who was fishing the water for the first time.

Owner Steven Johnston has also introduced a £10 catch and release ticket for senior citizens on a Monday and Thursday from 9am to 4pm.

Roslin Elite and Borders-based Kelly’s Heroes, both netted 60 fish each during their outing as Glencorse Reservoir opened for the season. Successful anglers fished D3 or fast glass lines.

And D Hughes won’t forget his first visit to the popular reservoir above Flotterstone as he landed a brown trout weighing around 7lb. Mike Connect and David Purves also took 30 to the boat.

Moving across the Pentlands, Rainbow Angling Club from Glenrothes enjoyed their day at Morton Fishings.

It stayed fair and the water was graced by a west wind which is always best for Morton. Members landed 28 fish for nearly 80lb and returned almost 30 to the water to fight again another day. Lures, damsels, cats whisker and diawl bach patters were best.

Day ticket regular Tam Duncan landed nine from the bank on bloodworm and FAB patterns. And Ron ‘Buzzer’ Ralston was again into the fish – all around 3lb – with seven all tempted by diawl bach flies.

Jim Gargaro of Bowden Springs near Linlithgow said Bonnyrigg Angling Club landed 31 trout for 88lb 8oz with the best fish of 6lb 12oz caught on bait loch, ledgered power bait was the best method.

Remember, West Lothian Angling Association continue their monthly fly-tying at Mid Calder Community Centre, Main Calder, on Monday, April 1.

Cramond Angling Club host their first fly-tying session of the season at Cramond Boat Club on Tuesday, April 9 (8pm).