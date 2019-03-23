Fishing: Big weekend for Pottishaw Trout Fishery

Sunday is a big day for Fraser Thomson when he opens Pottishaw Trout Fishery for day tickets for the summer season.

The Livingston-based fishery owner is offering 15 tickets only per day from 9am to dusk.

And the fishery, which is bank fishing only, on the A706 road near Whitburn, will be open seven days with catering – home-made soup, rolls and scones are on the menu – at the weekends.

Hundreds of blue, rainbow and Tiger trout have been added to the reservoir in the past few days.

And Fraser is confident the venue will prove popular with anglers in the Lothians.

Meanwhile, John Jackson, the new owner of Tweeddale Millennium near Gifford has installed a new log burning fire, offers free hot drinks on arrival and is now stocking regularly with quality trout. Millennium allows fly and bait fishing.

Nearer Edinburgh, Bill Taylor hopes to open Glencorse Reservoir above Flotterstone today, and Clubbiedean, above Colinton, plan to host their open day today after it was postponed last Saturday because of poor weather. A BBQ and top rod prize is on offer.

The first local heat of the Scierra Pairs, one of Britain’s top events, is due at the 35-acre Stenhouse Trout Fishery, just off the A909 road to Burntisland, today.

Other local heats are at Raith Lake on Saturday, April 20, and Sunday, April 21, Morton Fishings near Livingston on Saturday, May 4, Harelaw Trout Fishery near Glasgow on Sunday, May 5 (a new venue), Carron Valley near Denny on Saturday, May 18, Glencorse on Sunday, June 16, Beecraigs Trout Fishery on Sunday, July 7 and Lake of Menteith on Sunday, July 21.

Permits for the popular Water of Leith have now been distributed to all fishing outlets in Edinburgh and are also available at the Water of Leith visitor centre at Slateford Road.

They are also available at the council base at the Hermitage of Braid plus sub-post offices in Juniper Green and Balerno – and they are free.

Nickol Stewardson, head bailiff, revealed there should also be a new fishing information leaflet available for the public soon.

He added: “The river is looking good and good levels of water should be consistent throughout the start of the season.”

Water levels are up to normal at Harlaw and Threipmuir ahead of the start of the season there on April 1.

Jim McComb, head bailiff for Malleny Angling Club, who look after the reservoirs above Balerno, said day permits are £20 (kill three fish) and day fishing on a catch and release basis is £15. One child can fish with a permit-holding adult.

Evening permits come into force in May and cost £15 (kill two fish) or £10 catch and release.

Jim Gargaro, owner of Bowden Springs near Linlithgow, reports that catches have been good at his fishery with black dancer patterns scoring and trout of more than 5lb being landed regularly. Powerbait has been productive in the bait pond.

At sea, Derek Anderson of Aquamarine Charters, hopes to be out from Eyemouth this weekend, weather permitting.

A six-hour cod trip is £35 per person with rod hire £7, weights £1 each, traces £1 each.

He sets sail at 7am to 1pm and 1pm to 7pm in season drifting hard ground for cod, pollock, ling, and mackerel in season and both his boats are catamarans.